Durban woman killed in suspected Islamophobic attack

By Ragheema Mclean

In the early hours of Sunday morning, (2 June) Halima Firoza Hoosen was tragically stabbed to death at her home in Glenmore, Durban, in what appears to be an Islamophobic attack.

Two of her relatives, also stabbed during the assault, remain in critical condition in hospital.

Kwa-Zulu Natal police have confirmed the arrest of a man in connection with the murder of Hoosen and the attempted murder of two others at a residence on Hyder Road, Umbilo.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that officers responded to reports of a stabbing and found a man at the scene holding a blood-stained knife.

“A woman was lying on the floor bleeding, alongside two men with stab wounds. Hoosen was declared dead at the scene, while the two injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.”

Colonel Netshiunda said that the motive for the attack remains unknown.

“Although a 10-year-old survivor has told the police that the suspect stated that he was stabbing them because they supported Palestine. The man also allegedly threatened to rape the little girl. Police investigations continue.”

Meanwhile, Human rights organization Africa4Palestine expressed profound sadness over the attack.

Africa4Palestines’ Alie Komape said on the incident highlights the violent and aggressive actions of some Israeli supporters in South Africa.

Komape noted that this was not an isolated event, citing several attacks on Palestinian demonstrators in cities such as Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg since the onset of the Israeli campaign in Gaza.

“In light of these heinous crimes, we call for calm and composure in our communities. We trust our legal justice system to swiftly prosecute the perpetrator and deliver a sentence fitting the crime,” Komape stated.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Durban Magistrate Court on Tuesday (4 June).

*This is a developing story.

