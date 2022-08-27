Dysfunctional infrastructure to blame for SA’s water woes

Share this article

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has promised the community of oThongathi, North of Durban, that they will have consistent supply from mid-September.

The community held a protest over the inadequate supply of water on Thursday, where they burnt donated water tanks.

Affected by April floods

The area was one of those affected by April floods that washed away water treatment plants leaving thousands without running water.

Mchunu along with Kwa-Zulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC, Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda met with community members.

“We will do two things, we start the work on the tie in but we will go to Thongathi Hullets as well as have a meeting with them earlier to persuade them if they cannot even give us half a mega litre if they can make it to a megalitre. It will be hallelujah, but we will be putting for whatever that we bring tap water to the people as per their demands,” says Kaunda.

Poor infrastructure to blame

While speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, Mchunu said challenges remain despite progress in tackling the country’s water woes. He added that poor water infrastructure is a major problem.

Mchunu adds that they will be approaching nearby municipalities to see if they can assist by water shedding.

“The other suggestion is water-shedding -that is getting water from Ndwedwe and so on we will discuss this matter with the parties that are involved even if it means for some hours. But we are saying to the community that was here, we are going out of our way to do everything that will bring an end to the disgruntlement that led to demonstrations,” adds Mchunu.

Source: SABC News