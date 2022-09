Share this article

An e-hailing driver has been detained after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run that left a traffic warden injured in Cape Town.

Authorities sprang into action after receiving a radio message that the warden had been hit by a vehicle at about 1pm on Monday in Green Point, near Granger Bay Boulevard.

“The vehicle involved was discovered a short while later in Claremont and the driver detained. The suspect, a contracted e-hailing driver, was transported to Sea Point police station and arrested for assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.”

The traffic warden was discharged from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Source: TimesLIVE