E-hailing drivers and traders robbed, attacked in Philippi

Police in Cape Town have cautioned e-hailing drivers and traders at markets against venturing into the Brown’s Farm area of Philippi following a surge in robberies.

The police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says they have recorded numerous incidents in the area in the past few weeks. In some cases, scammers are luring unsuspecting victims to the area to rob and at times attack them.

Potelwa says they have intensified patrols in the identified hotspots.

“The pattern was observed during a regular analysis of crime by local police for the month of March. The robberies had previously declined after several arrests were effected in the area in September and October of 2022.”

“With local CPFs and neighbourhood watch members, Nyanga police have since intensified patrols at identified hotspots as a response to the threat,” adds Potelwa.

Source: SABC News