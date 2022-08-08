E-hailing drivers online on Monday after strike threat

Share this article

A planned strike by e-hailing drivers in Gauteng has been called off until further notice as drivers expect a mediation process with their companies soon.

Drivers will not go offline and are expected to continue service on Monday. After increases in petrol prices, drivers are concerned about how much they take home.

“Bolt has indicated it is only available from September 26 to 30 for the mediation. It has, however, availed itself on August 10 and 16 for the meeting to discuss pricing and commission. Uber is not available on August 10 but is available on August 16.

“This means pricing will have to be discussed on August 16 and the rest of the issues from September 26 to 30,” said Chris Mnguni, Gauteng’s e-hailing partners’ council spokesperson.

Uber driver Zweli Ngwenya said the biggest issue was that Uber keeps dropping prices while petrol costs continue to rise.

“The main thing is trying to regulate prices because drivers are losing more and cars are repossessed. Depression is on another level,” Ngwenya said.

“Also, these companies should stop adding cars because the platform is crowded.”

TimesLIVE