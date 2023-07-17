E-hailing drivers threaten shutdown

Share this article

E-hailing drivers from services including Bolt and Uber have threatened to shut down operations on Monday. The protest relates to ongoing safety concerns as well as issues surrounding drivers’ commissions.

A number of e-hailing vehicles have been torched in recent months.

Drivers are demanding that e-hailing companies and government address all their concerns.

An economist and director at Antswisa Transaction Advisory, Miyelani Mkhabela, says the transportation sector is a critical engine to drive SA’s economic development and therefore needs to be properly regulated.

Mkhabela says the Transport Department should urgently attend to the concerns of stakeholders.

Source: SABC News

Photo: Uber_RSA