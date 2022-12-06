E-hailing services to be cautious in Elsies River

Share this article

By Lee – Yandra Paulsen

“E-hailing services are an essential service to many people in our community.”

This is according to Elsies River Community Police Forum member, Imraahn Mukaddam, who spoke to VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning over the notice sent out to E-hailing drivers to be cautious in Elsies River.

Mukaddam commented on how unfortunate it was that many incidents took place involving e-hailing drivers in Elsies River, therefore the call for e-hailing drivers to be cautious had to be made.

“We have a number of hotspots where e-hailing drivers, as well as passengers, were assaulted, robbed and vehicles were hijacked. It is as if there is a syndicate operating within certain portions of Elsies River,” said Mukaddam.

According to him the criminals within the community are abusing the vulnerability of e-hailing drivers and how easy it is for them to be lured into a trap. The Elsies River Police Forum has sent out a notice to e-hailing services informing them about specific streets they should avoid or be cautious about.

Mukaddam stated that law enforcement agencies should remain on the lookout for e-hailing drivers. E-hailing drivers should also be cautious when they receive too many requests from a certain area and should inform the police, so they do not drive into a trap.

Photo: Pexel