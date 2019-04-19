Easter weekend Ijtima kicks off in Mia’s Farm

A mass exodus to Mia’s Farm in Johannesburg and Escourt in KwaZulu Natal is underway for the annual Ijtima being hosted this Easter weekend. The event is one of the largest religious gatherings in South Africa and is hosted by the Tabligh Jamaah under the leadership of Moulana Muhammad Ilyas Khandhlawi in 1926. Tens of thousands of Muslims will flock to the religious assembly,

hoping to be inspired to better themselves and their faith.

The Ijtimah’s core focus is to bring Muslims together for the purpose of promoting the importance of the deen and advising those in attendance to adhere to the principals and practices of Islam. Scholars from across the country, as well as a strong international contingent, will deliver talks throughout the duration of the weekend. Many attendees are expected to stay overnight at the venue.

The annual Ijtima takes massive logistical planning. Massive tents and marquees have been set up for Friday’s Jumuah, which will draw more than 10 000 people. The tents will also serve as accommodation for attendees and includes sanitation and ablution facilities and separate food kitchens, to supply food to the masses of people.

Traffic in an out the venue is expected to be jam-logged.

VOC

Share this article











Comments

comments