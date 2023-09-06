Economist comments on South Africa’s economic growth

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The latest data from Statistics South Africa revealed a modest uptick in the country’s economic growth during the second quarter of 2023, registering at 0.6%, compared to 0.4% in the preceding quarter.

Economist Dawie Roodt discussed this development on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday and shed light on its implications.

“This 0.6% growth, adjusted for inflation and annualised, represents a rather sluggish pace of economic expansion. Furthermore, if this trend persists throughout the year, South Africa’s annual economic growth would remain at the same 0.6%, a figure significantly below the nation’s population growth rate of 1.2%,” explained Roodt.

This discrepancy between economic and population growth raises concerns about declining per capita income and the potential for higher unemployment rates in the country.

“The economic growth stems from specific sectors, notably the manufacturing industry, which expanded by 2.2% and contributed 0.3% to the overall 0.6% growth. Additionally, the mining and agriculture sectors also played roles in boosting economic growth. This is just one way to look at the economy to see how much we have produced,” commented Roodt.

He added that another way to look at the economic growth is to see how much we have consumed.

“If you look at the consuming part you will see household consumption expenditure in the second quarter contracted. This is an indication that households are consuming less. This is due to falling income and high levels of unemployment,” explained Roodt.

Roodt acknowledged that while the economy performed slightly better than expected, it still faces challenges, particularly in the context of household financial strain. South Africa, he argued, as a middle-income country, should theoretically be experiencing a more robust growth rate than some wealthier economies. These economic dynamics underscore the need for concerted efforts to address the nation’s economic challenges.

