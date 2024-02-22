Economist deems the budget speech a failure after not addressing important issues

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Budget Speech, rendered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana , has garnered a mixed response from the South African populace as the he announced a continuation of austerity measures, a marginal increase in grants, and a larger focus on funding infrastructure projects. While noting an R80 billion net decrease in non-interest expenditure, Godongwana revised revenue to R45.6 trillion. This will be accomplished through personal income tax, an increase in sin tax, an increase in carbon fuel levy, and the introduction of a global minimum corporate tax.

For economist Professor Bonke Dumisa, the budget speech was effectively utilised by Godongwana to strengthen the position of the National Party heading into the 2024 elections. He argues that Godongwana , who is usually pragmatic, has not answered the serious question of national debt.

“I’ve been maintaining, and I still maintain, that the minister of finance, Mr. Enoch Godongwana, is a very pragmatic, non-populist minister of finance. However, I’ve been indicating for some time, ever since this year started or even last year, that when it comes to this year’s budget, which has had to be an austerity budget, whichever way to use it, I knew the ANC was going to be tempted to avoid dealing with the issues, and that’s exactly what he did. So, he did not commit himself to making pie in the sky promises, but he did not deal with the things that needed to be dealt with in as far as how we deal with this runaway government debt of over R5.2 trillion going to R6 trillion by next year,” said Dumisa.

One touching matter of concern was the status of the NHI bill, which has a myriad of questions to answer, wherein Godongwana announced new activities geared towards laying the groundwork before its eventual implementation. For Dumisa, these lack of words were purposeful, as the NHI bill would have serious economic implications, which he argues were deliberately avoided.

The professor concludes by calling the Finance Minister’s speech a failure, but also issues a warning to opposition parties that have heavily critiqued the budget speech, stating:

“I think this is something we need to also remember and observe, is that after the elections, and if we see these coalitions that everybody is talking about, the learning curve for some of these pit promises, as I call them, is going to be steep, because they’re going to realise that the reality of governance is very, very different to the realities of being an opposition politician who can say anything that he or she wants, basically, and they’ll learn fast.”