Economist says budget speech will hopefully not have too many unpleasant surprises

South Africans should not expect too many unpleasant surprises in the national budget speech tomorrow. This is according to an economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, professor, André Roux.

He says the commodity price windfall and relative buoyancy of economic activity could provide a temporary fiscal respite for the economy in the budget. Roux says government debt needs to be addressed urgently.

Meanwhile, The IFP says it expects Finance minister Enoch Godongwana to deliver a balanced budget tomorrow.

The party’s Mzamo Buthelezi says a balanced budget does not mean merely a costed, debt-servicing balance sheet by Treasury.

He says the minister must ensure the country’s financial sustainability and sovereignty. Buthelezi says the budget speech must be a political statement of will and must reflect the need for greater transparency and clamp down on corruption and supply chain management loopholes.