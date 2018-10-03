Education department launches probe after Jeppe Girls High hijab debacle

The Gauteng Education Department has launched an investigation into Jeppe Girls High.

It follows reports the school was disciplining several Muslim pupils for wearing hijabs. This item of religious clothing is apparently in transgression of the school’s code of conduct.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the school in principle agreed to amend their code of conduct to allow learners to continue to practice their religion.

The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that it is investigating a complaint by Muslim pupils at Jeppe Girls’ High who were allegedly given disciplinary notices for wearing hijabs.

The families of seven Muslim girls have now threatened to take legal action against the school, calling the school’s stance on religious clothing unconstitutional.

The department says that an investigation into the complaints is taking place after lawyers sent an urgent letter to the department calling for intervention.

Law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr has now taken on the hijab case and is threatening to go to court if the disciplinary hearing notices aren’t withdrawn.

The notices were issued to the schoolgirls for alleged dress code infringements and disregard for instructions over their failure to ask permission to wear their hijabs.

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr lawyer Jacquie Cassette says: “We think that there is a whole lawfulness issue around trying to discipline these girls in accordance with a provision in the code that we think doesn’t comply with the law.”

The hearing was meant to take place on Saturday morning but was postponed to an unknown later date.

