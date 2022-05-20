Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Education department takes a stand on racism and bullying in schools

The Basic Education Department says it will embark on a multifaceted school campaign across all provinces. It says this is part of fighting the many social ills in schools such as gender-based violence, bullying and racism.

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, says the campaign will be conducted in conjunction with other government departments and other state entities.

Speaking during the tabling of the department’s budget vote for the year under review in Parliament, Mhaule says the main plan is to extend the initiative to include the next few financial years.

“The multi-sectoral approach has been adopted by the department which recognises immensity of the challenges faced by all learners and educators in response to the trends posed by bullying and gender-based violence and femicide.”

“The campaign is supported by other sister departments such as the Department of Health, Social Development, Home Affairs, Justice and Constitutional Development, Communications and Digital Technologies as well the South African Police Services. The campaign will be rolled out in the remaining six provinces, especially in the hot spot in the coming financial year”, she adds.

In other major matters tabled, Mhaule revealed that the Department’s budget allocation for the 2022/23 current financial year stands at 29-billion rand. Mhaule says the eradication of dangerous pit toilets is just one of the main priorities in the year under review.

Meanwhile, The Gauteng Education Department has appealed to parents not to shut down schools or disrupt learning when disgruntled with the department. This follows the shutting down of Holy Trinity Secondary School in Winterveldt north of Pretoria by the School Governing Body seeking more teachers, tables, chairs and classrooms.

The Education Department attributes the late delivery of furniture to overcrowding caused by late applications in Gauteng Schools.

Source: SABC News


