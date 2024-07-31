Education experts urge Matric learners to prepare for final exams

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

With less than 100 days remaining until Grade 12 learners across South Africa begin their final National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, the pressure is on for learners to prepare effectively.

The final matric examination period is set to commence on Monday, 21 October 2024 and will conclude during the final week of November 2024.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Academic Head at ADvTECH Schools, Desiree Hugo, said that although the exams are right around the corner it is still possible to lay a solid foundation with dedication and motivation.

“This is probably the most important examination of their 12 years of schooling. So, to be well-prepared is important, and that is completely in the hands of every student,” Hugo stated.

She advised students to set clear goals and develop a comprehensive study plan.

“Studying should have started by now, and most schools will be busy with preliminary exams soon. These exams set the baseline for students to know where they need to prepare more,” she noted.

Hugo said that teachers play a crucial role during this period, providing support and building error analyses from mock exams to help students focus on areas needing more attention.

“The support from our parents as well as teachers is extremely helpful during this time.”

For students who might feel behind, Hugo stressed that it is never too late to start preparing.

“Students need to shift their mindset, set out a study schedule, and work from there,” she said.

She also suggested seeking tutors for extra support in challenging subjects but emphasized the importance of coming prepared with specific questions.

Furthermore, Hugo said it is encouraged for students to calculate their APS scores and set targets based on the marks needed for entry into their desired institutions.

“This can help reduce anxiety – we don’t want our students going into the exam room anxious thinking about failure, they should go in with a positive mindset because they are well prepared.”

Effective time management, creating a conducive study environment, and practicing past papers are key strategies Hugo recommended.

“Planning your study times well is crucial. Find a quiet space, make the environment conducive, and include regular comfort breaks. Practicing past papers will help a lot in preparing for the final exams,” she concluded.

