Education MEC to visit Primrose Primary after shooting incident

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is expected to visit Primrose Primary School in Germiston on Monday, following an incident where a Grade 6 boy learner allegedly shot the school principal.

This unfortunate incident occurred on Friday.

Reports say the principal asked the boy to take out his workbooks and study when he allegedly fired a shot at him. The principal is still recovering from the gunshot wound in hospital.

Police say that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona explains.

“The MEC will interact with the School Management Team (SMT) and the School Governing Body (SBG). Meanwhile, the Psycho-Social Support Team will also be deployed to provide necessary support. We also wish to apologize as our previous statement on the incident erroneously reported that this incident occurred at Primrose Hill, instead of Primrose Primary School.”

Source: SABC News