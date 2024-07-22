Eerste River Hospital celebrates opening of newly refurbished 10-bed overnight ward

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Eerste River Hospital marked a significant milestone on Thursday (18 July 2024) with the opening of a newly refurbished ten-bed overnight ward.

Western Cape MEC for Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger said the refurbishment was made possible in partnership with Humanitarian Aid organisation Gift of the Givers.

This upgrade is the latest in a series of projects funded by the Gift of the Givers over the past two years, including the construction of a new administrative building and the renovation of emergency rooms.

Wenger highlighted the importance of such collaborations considering budget constraints faced by public health services.

“Our goal is for every resident of the Western Cape to be healthy, safe, and well in all phases of their lives. It’s no secret that we are battling enormous public budget cuts, and I see the road ahead filled with opportunities for fostering even more partnerships, where collaborations like ours with the Gift of the Givers are the norm,” she added.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show Dr. Naeem Kathrada, head of medical at Gift of the Givers the province said the organization recognised the critical need for support in healthcare facilities across the country since the onset of COVID-19.

“Eerste River in the Western Cape has been fortunate as we’ve done three upgrades thus far, including a new courtyard for parents coming to visit their kids. The emergency room was recently flooded due to the weather conditions. In Eerste River, they often can’t cope with the number of patients, so this is in some small way to alleviate that overload,” said Dr. Kathrada.

He further noted the challenges patients face with long waiting times in the emergency room.

“Generally, patients must sit and wait for long hours in the waiting room with people walking past. We are very glad that we could partner with the Department of Health, and they were very grateful for the assistance.”

Furthermore, he also highlighted the broader impact of these renovations, saying, “This goes a long way to uplifting the staff, showing their willingness and dedication. A little renovation uplifts the staff working in the facility and has a ripple effect on the services that the patients receive.”

“We are also very grateful for our sponsors. This is how we see public-private collaboration going forward. If we can replicate these kinds of partnerships throughout the country, real change can come out of it.”

