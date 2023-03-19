EFF in Western Cape assures protest will be within confines of the law

Share this article

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape has given its assurance that its protest action in Cape Town on Monday will be conducted within the confines of the law.

The EFF will be protesting against load shedding and corruption in South Africa. They are also calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. The party has called on the country to have a national shutdown on Monday.

Western Cape High Court Judge Mark Sher also handed down an interdict order which ordered that the EFF’s protest action should be lawful and free from violence or intimidation.

EFF spokesperson in the province, Wandile Kasibe says, “There is no court interdict against the shutdown and as the EFF we never invited anyone with violence. The shutdown is within the confines of the constitution of this country. The constitution gives every single citizen, every single resident towards his or her rights, that are protected in the constitution that you have a right to picket, you have a right to protest.”

Residents react

This is what some residents in the Mother City had to say about the protest.

“On Monday I’ll be locked down in the house and praying for whatever is happening, but we just trust God and put everything in his hands,”

“Luckily I’m off on Monday, but if here they going to protest about the load shedding, that is definitely a problem.”

“The process is obviously going to affect us because they closed school and the exams are fast approaching, we can’t even study and I think the noise is going to obstruct us from studying and preparing towards the exams.”

