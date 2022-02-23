EFF members to march to Parliament ahead of the Budget Speech

Share this article

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and supporters are expected to march to Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday morning ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget Speech in the afternoon.

The party is among others opposed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank loans to bail out the country’s economy.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo says the party is not expecting anything new from Godongwana.

“We expect further emphasis and reliance on foreign direct investment, further emphasis and reliance on private sector creating jobs for our economy when there is no verifiable evidence of such ever happening in the past.”

“So we don’t expect anything new. We expect more promises as if these State of the Nation Addresses and Budget Speeches are the beginning of new terms. Because they don’t seem to remember that there are promises they made in the previous year that they need to be upheld,” says Tambo.

