EFF national shutdown: ‘don’t try that nonsense in Cape Town’, says Hill-Lewis

Share this article

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has warned organisers of a national shutdown not to come to the Mother City.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are planning to bring the country to a standstill on 20 March over load shedding, and will also be calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The EFF says there will be no school or work, and has called on public transport operators to not operate on the day.

However, Hill-Lewis says he will not allow this to happen in the metro.

“Don’t be stupid, don’t organise a national shutdown and don’t try that nonsense in Cape Town. Here we’re building for the future, we’re moving forward, we’re getting people into work and out of poverty. We don’t have time for a national shutdown, and we’ll make sure it doesn’t happen here.”