EFF ready for its planned national shutdown: Malema

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party is ready for its planned national shutdown on 20 March.

He was addressing a Western Cape Provincial Plenum in Athlone on the Cape Flats.

Malema also reiterated his call for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the party’s demand for reliable electricity.

“We are not fighting with anyone. We are not saying to anybody, you have wronged us. All we are asking for is for one man to step aside, for Eskom to give us electricity, and for the government to give us jobs. It can’t be correct that 60% of young people are unemployed and you call yourself an organisation of the people and you do nothing about it,” adds Malema.

On Friday, Malema announced that his party will demand that National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, apologise and withdraw her decision to eject EFF MPs from Thursday night State of the Nation Address (SONA) or face court action.

Source: SABC News