EFF takes fight against sanctions against its six MPs to court

Parliament has confirmed that it has been served with court papers by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which is challenging the sanctions against six of its Members of Parliament.

The matter will be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. The six were slapped with various sanctions by the National Assembly last month, following recommendations by the Powers and Privileges Committee.

The members were found guilty of being in contempt of Parliament after they stormed the stage during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in 2023.

Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu, Marshall Dlamini, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and Sinawo Tambo will be suspended for one month without pay, effectively from the 1st of February.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says Parliament will oppose the EFF’s court bid.

“Parliament has been served and we are ready for Monday to present a very solid case that supports the correctness of the decisions that were taken in adopting the recommendations and report of the Powers and Privileges Committee. So, the statement that we are making is very clear; it is intended to protect Parliament from persistent disruptions and it is intended to ensure that the State of the Nation Address takes place in a climate of peace, respect and decorum of the house, but also respect for the people of South Africa who have a right because they have elected these parliamentarians, they have elected the president and they want to hold the president to account.”

Source: SABC News