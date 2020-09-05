EFF threaten Clicks over online advert

Share this article

















The Economic Freedom Fighters have issued a list of demands to Clicks following the uproar against an online advertisement which has been flagged by South Africans as racist.

The advert used images of black women’s hair with the labels ‘dry and damaged’ while the image of the hair of white women was labelled as ‘normal’. This sparked intense social media backlash and Clicks removed the images and issued an apology.

This did not stop the hashtag “clicksmustfall” from trending and now the EFF have issued demands that they insist must be answered within 24 hours otherwise they will close all Clicks stores across the country.

These demands involve releasing the names of all companies, clicks managers, directors and employees involved in making the advertisement and dismissing them with immediate effect.

“The transgression that clicks has made goes far beyond a simple advert it is part of long history of making the features of Black people abnormal and insufficient and uncivilized. Clicks must therefore be regarded as having committed a human rights violation because their advert is a perpetuation of the violence of colonialism and racism. All progressive forces must embark on direct action to ensure clicks is held accountable,” said EFF spokesperson, Delisile Ngwenya.

Source: CapeTown ETC