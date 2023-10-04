EFF to challenge Parly’s findings against Shivambu in court

Share this article

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it is taking Parliament to court to challenge the Ethics Committee’s punitive action against its Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu.

This comes after the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests found that Shivambu failed to disclose payments to him from VBS Bank to the tune of R 180 000.

The committee says the monies were paid through a company called Sgameka Projects in 2017, a company that belongs to his brother, Brian Shivambu.

It says this was identified through an affidavit from the liquidators of VBS.

EFF Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe says parliament is wrong in its assertion that the money was a donation.

Maotwe says, “Parliament says the money that the Deputy President of the EFF received from Sgameka is a donation, despite the DP having proven beyond reasonable doubt that this was a loan. Even Sgameka provided an affidavit explaining that it lent Floyd Shivambu the money. DP declared interest in that particular year. He did not declare the loan because no one is expected to declare a loan.”

Source: SABC News