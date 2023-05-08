EFF to send GBV unit to help boys allegedly raped by North West ANC councillor

The EFF in North West will on Monday dispatch its gender-based violence (GBV) desk to the victims of an ANC councillor who was arrested in connection with their statutory rapes at the weekend.

The councillor from the Matlosana municipality is known to TimesLIVE but is not being named until he has pleaded to the two counts of statutory rape with which he has been charged.

His alleged victims are two teenage boys from Kanana in North West.

The alleged rapes were reportedly exposed after a video was leaked showing what is believed to be the 40-year-old councillor engaged in sexual acts with one of the children.

The ANC in North West is aware of the damning claims.

In a statement the party said several women had come forward to lodge complaints against the councillor.

The EFF said it welcomed the councillor’s arrest.

“This difficult time represents a golden opportunity to liberate the community of ward 25 Kanana which has fallen into the bottom of the abyss,” said provincial chairperson Shakes Botswe.

“These kind of heinous acts of sexual harassment and crimen injuria are highly unacceptable and warrant a decisive rejection of the ANC government by the people,” he said.