EFF wants Ranjeni Munusamy cut from Mboweni team

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) want Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to sever all contractual ties with journalist Ranjeni Munusamy until she deals with the allegations against her.

The EFF has given Mboweni a week in which to reverse the appointment of Munusamy to a position at National Treasury.

On Wednesday night, Mboweni tweeted a picture of the drafting team collaborating on his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, which included Munusamy. The post garnered a lot of backlash on social media because of Munusamy’s participation.

Munusamy is a former Senior Tiso Blackstar journalist who was implicated in corruption at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. In September last year, former Crime Intelligence Officer Dhanajaya Naidoo and Senior Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse implicated Munusamy in benefiting from the Crime Intelligence secret slush fund.

It’s alleged that she had her car debt of R143 000 settled by money coming from the slush fund.

Munusamy described the allegations as baseless and stated that she would like to cross-examine the witnesses that had implicated her.

Later in 2019, the Chairperson of the commission Justice Raymond Zondo granted Munusamy leave to give evidence and cross-examine.

In July, she dropped the move to cross-examine witnesses at the advice of her lawyers, who deemed that the witnesses did not have direct evidence linking her to wrongdoing. However, she said she would testify if she were asked to do so.

Source: SABC News