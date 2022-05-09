EFF welcomes arrest of three suspects in connection with Hillary Gardee’s murder

LOCAL
The EFF has welcomed the arrest of three suspects in the investigation of Hillary Gardee’s murder.
The body of the 28-year-old daughter of the party’s former secretary-general Godrich Gardee was found near Mashishing Road near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, last Tuesday.
She was laid to rest on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the three people, including the suspect arrested on Friday, will appear in the Mbombela magistrate’s court on Monday.
“So far three suspects have been arrested. This comes after the arrest of two men in Mbombela between Saturday night and the early hours on Sunday.
“This is encouraging. As we indicated, there were other people of interest we were following and interviewing. Through our investigation, which is continuing, we were able to come out with information that we believe the two are the right suspects.”
“After a commitment to make concrete progress to quickly find the perpetrators, the police have not only made good on their promise after the arrest of a suspect on the eve of Hillary’s funeral, but have apprehended two more suspects,” said the party.
The EFF said the Gardee family would be in attendance at the court appearance of the suspects and hopes justice will be served to the fullest extent.
“If we are to send a strong message against the brutal abuse, harassment and killing of women in this country, the appearance of the accused of this heinous crime must be used as an opportunity to show the unity of society against gender-based violence (GBV),” it said.
The Gardee family has expressed gratitude for support after Hillary’s death.
The family said it will allow the legal system to conduct its work.
“We hope this matter will be resolved speedily, without unnecessary postponements and prolonged deliberations to show perpetrators of GBV that our judicial system is harsh and firm on this type of crime.”
Their grief was eased by the outpouring of love from people around the country.
“Both prominent and ordinary and the amount of comfort we have received from the care and compassion is immeasurable. We wish to thank the people of Mpumalanga, SA and the continent for participating in the search and rescue efforts on the ground and on social media.
“It is our collective wish that we could respond to all the messages of support and condolence on all media platforms, however during this period of mourning this has not been possible,” they said.
Source: TimesLIVE