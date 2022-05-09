EFF welcomes arrest of three suspects in connection with Hillary Gardee’s murder

The EFF has welcomed the arrest of three suspects in the investigation of Hillary Gardee’s murder.

The body of the 28-year-old daughter of the party’s former secretary-general Godrich Gardee was found near Mashishing Road near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, last Tuesday.

She was laid to rest on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the three people, including the suspect arrested on Friday, will appear in the Mbombela magistrate’s court on Monday.

“So far three suspects have been arrested. This comes after the arrest of two men in Mbombela between Saturday night and the early hours on Sunday.

“This is encouraging. As we indicated, there were other people of interest we were following and interviewing. Through our investigation, which is continuing, we were able to come out with information that we believe the two are the right suspects.”