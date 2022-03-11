Efforts to rid communities of firearms and drugs yield positive results

Share this article

Concerted efforts to rid our communities of firearms and drugs paid off yesterday (2022-03-10) when several searches were conducted in the Robertson policing precinct by Crime Intelligence, Robertson SAPS, Worcester Anti Gang Unit and the K9 Unit. The members executed search warrants at identified premises and confiscated a Rifle and 800 mandrax tablets in Samuel Street. An enquiry was opened for investigation with no suspects arrested.

Also in this operation a 42 year old suspect was arrested at a local barbershop when the members confiscated 19 grams crystal meth on the premises.

An adult female was arrested in Viola Street when 49 mandrax tablets, three packets containing 10gram crystal meth and nine loose tik straws.

Once charged ,the arrested suspects will make their respective court appearances in the Robertson Magistrates court on charges of possession of drugs.

In an unrelated matter members of Operation Lockdown conducted and intelligence driven operation last night in Geelhout Street, Delft South and confiscated a 9mm pistol with serial number filed off with ammunition. A 33 year old foreign national was arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The suspect is due to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates court on Monday 14 March 2022.

Photo SAPS