EGoliGas refutes gas pipeline leak suspicions following Bree Street explosion

Share this article

In the wake of the explosion that shook Bree Street in Johannesburg’s CBD last night, EgoliGas, the Johannesburg-based natural gas reticulator, has stated that the incident is unlikely to have been caused by a gas pipeline or leak.

In a tweet, EgoliGas assures the public that its network had not experienced any pressure loss, indicating that the gas pipeline remains intact.

The reticulator further adds that its customers in the vicinity continue to receive uninterrupted gas supply.

Eyewitnesses at the scene recounts smelling gas after the explosion, raising initial concerns of a potential gas leak. However, EgoliGas refuted such claims, explaining that its gas pipelines are situated on the side of the road, distancing them from the explosion’s epicentre.

The blast, which occurred along Bree Street, has caused significant damage to the middle of the bustling city road. As authorities investigate the cause of the explosion, concerns and questions continue to mount within the community and among business owners in the area.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the cause of the explosion and to assess the extent of the damage. As the investigation unfolds, residents and business owners remain on edge, awaiting further updates and assurances regarding their safety and the integrity of the gas infrastructure in the area.

EMS confirms death of one person

Johannesburg emergency services say one person has been found dead and 41 people were injured as a result of the Bree Street explosion in the CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

The JMPD and the police have been deployed to the City Centre to ensure the safety of the public on all affected routes. JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla says a contraflow traffic management system is in place on Rahima Moosa Street between 6 o’ clock this morning until 14H00 this afternoon.

“Motorists are advised that Lilian Ngoyi (Bree) Street in the Johannesburg CBD is closed off to traffic between Pixely Ka Seme (Sauer) and Von Weilligh Street, and also expect closures on all the streets crossing Lilian Ngoyi Street between Rahima Moosa and Plein Street, and these include Simmonds Street, Harrison Street, Loveday Street, Rissik Street, Joubert Street, Eloff Street and Von Brandis Street.”

Source: SABC News