Egypt discusses military cooperation with India

Share this article

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday discussed military cooperation with India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, statements from both men’s offices said.

Al-Sisi lauded the deep ties binding Egypt and India, asserting Cairo’s keenness to promote military and defence cooperation with New Delhi.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi praised the historical ties between Cairo and New Delhi. Al-Sisi also stressed that Egypt is keen on activating its partnership with India.

For his part, Singh conveyed India’s keenness for promoting ties with Egypt under Al-Sisi’s leadership. He also underlined Egypt’s crucial role in fighting terrorism.

In February 2021, Egypt hosted joint military drills for the Egyptian and Indian armies that lasted several days.

Source: Middle East Monitor