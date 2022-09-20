Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Egypt discusses military cooperation with India

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday discussed military cooperation with India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, statements from both men’s offices said.

Al-Sisi lauded the deep ties binding Egypt and India, asserting Cairo’s keenness to promote military and defence cooperation with New Delhi.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi praised the historical ties between Cairo and New Delhi. Al-Sisi also stressed that Egypt is keen on activating its partnership with India.

For his part, Singh conveyed India’s keenness for promoting ties with Egypt under Al-Sisi’s leadership. He also underlined Egypt’s crucial role in fighting terrorism.

In February 2021, Egypt hosted joint military drills for the Egyptian and Indian armies that lasted several days.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.