Egypt improving ties with US by mediating between Israel and Gaza

International, NewsNo Comments
Egypt has been mediating between Israel and the Gaza Strip to reinforce its ties with the US, an Israeli journalist has said.

Amir Bohbot, the military editor and senior defence analyst for Israeli Walla! News, was reported by Al Maydan News Network saying: “Cairo is interested in the mediation between Israel and Gaza for three reasons.”

The first reason, he said, “is that strengthening its ties with Israel reinforces its rapprochement with the United States.”

While the second reason, he said, “is that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip brings economic gains to Egypt.”

Bohbot said that the third reason “is that the stability in Gaza is essentially important for Egypt because of Hamas’ relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.”

Cairo’s relationship with Washington remained after the inauguration of the Biden administration and improved when Israel launched its latest offensive on Gaza on 11 May.

Source: Middle East Monitor


