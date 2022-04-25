Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Egypt releases 41 detainees, including political activists

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Egypt’s Public Prosecution yesterday  released 41 political activists from pretrial detention, two days after President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said the country needs to engage in “political dialogue”, local human rights and political sources said.

The Reform and Development Party said in a statement yesterday, that its chairperson, Mohamed Anwar Esmat El-Sadat, celebrated with the families and relatives of the released “who had been in pretrial detention on political, freedom of opinion, and expression cases, and ascribe to various political orientations” without revealing the names, affiliations or other details of those released.

El-Sadat explained that the coming period will witness more “legal and humanitarian reviews” to release more pretrial detainees or convicts who meet the conditions of a police or presidential pardon.

Dr. Walaa Gad Al-Karim, a member of the  National Council for Human Rights, confirmed the decisions to release the 41 detainees, noting that the Ministry of Interior and the Public Prosecution have been very flexible in implementing the decision, Egypt’s Shorouk newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, lawmakers Tariq El-Khouly and Mohamed Abdel Aziz, undersecretary of the Human Rights Committee in the House of Representatives, said the released detainees include Walid Shawqi, Mohamed Salah, Amr Imam, Abdo Fayed, Haitham Al-Banna, Abdel Rahman Bassiouni and Hassan Barbari.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.