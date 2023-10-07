Egypt successfully installs first nuclear device

Share this article

Egypt witnessed the installation of the first nuclear device, as the Nuclear Power Plants Authority announced that the Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority Board chair, Amged El-Wakeel, had given the green light to begin the installation.

Al-Wakeel gave permission to begin installing the reactor core trap at 2 p.m., the same time Egyptian armed forces declared war on Israel and won with the help of Russia and Soviet weapons 50 years ago, in the 1973 October War.

The celebration was held in the presence of the leadership of the Board of Directors, the administration of the senior management of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority, the leadership of Atomstroyexport and the technical work teams from the Egyptian and Russian sides.

Al-Wakeel confirmed during the trap installation that: “The installation of a melt trap, the first long-term nuclear equipment, marks a crucial event on the path to realising the Egyptian nuclear project.”

He noted that this coincides with the great day of pride and dignity when the will of the Egyptians triumphed, which inspired all Egyptians.

Al-Wakeel conveyed that during a short period of only 14 months, El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant site witnessed five major milestones in the project implementation process, starting with the first concrete pour for the first unit in July 2022, the start of the first concrete pour for the second unit in November of the same year and the arrival of the first parts of the reactor core trap in March of this year.

Source: Middle East Monitor