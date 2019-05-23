Egyptian qurra to wow Cape Town this week

The Cape Town Muslim community will revel in the presence of three Egyptian luminaries of Quran who are visiting the city over the next few days. The month of Ramadan is celebrated as the month of Quran’s revelation and there is special emphasis on the increased recitation of the sacred text during this blessed period.

With this in mind, the Al Jeem Foundation is hosting three top qurra from Egypt who will showcase their pristine voices at various masajid over the next week. Among them are Shaykh Mamdouh Amer, Shaykh Khalid Rabee, and Shaykh Hajjaj Hindawi.

Having completed the memorisation of the Holy Quran at the age of 6, Shaykh Mamdouh is one of the most prolific qari’s in the world.

Shaykh Hajjaj is senior state qari who recites at all presidential events. He has long been hailed as one of the best reciters of Qur’an and has graced audiences around the world with some of the most breath-taking renditions of Qur’aan tilaawaat.

While Shaykh Khalid is much younger, he too has wowed audiences with his flawless recitation.

“We are very happy to be here. We thank the Muslim community of Cape Town for their hospitality,” Shaykh Mamdouh told VOC on Thursday.

Shaykh Riyaad Walls from the Al Jeem Foundation says the reciters will leave audiences fascinated with their emotional delivery of the Quran.

“We encourage the community to listen to these beautiful renditions of the Holy Quran,” said Shaykh Walls.

Taraweeh programme is as follows:

Thur 23 May Masjidul Ishraaq (5th Avenue), Lotus River

Fri 24 May Zeenatul Islam Masjid, District Six

Sat 25 May Shukrul Mubeen Masjid, Lansdowne

Sun 26 May Masjidul Quds, Gatesville

Mon 27 May Habibia Masjid, Gateville

Tues 28 May Masjid Mansur, Mountview

Wed 29 May Victoria Road masjid, Grassy Park

Thur 30 May Masjidul Furqaan (Islamia), Lansdowne

Fri 31 May Masjidul Ghayr, Mitchell’s Plain

Sat 1 June Masjidul Nur, Paarl

Jumuah programme:

Fri 24 May Kromboom masjid, Rondebosch East

Friday 31 May Masjid Mansur, Mountview

VOC will broadcast live from Shukrul Mubeen masjid on Saturday 25th May and the Jumuah on Friday 24 May at Kromboom masjid

