Twenty people were killed and 47 injured when a car packed with explosives intended for a militant attack blew up outside Cairo’s main cancer hospital on Monday, the Interior Ministry said.

Officials initially said the explosion was caused when a car driving against the traffic collided with three other cars, Reuters reports. Hovered, the ministry said later that the initial technical examination had showed that the car contained explosives, and the collision led to their detonation.

It added that the Hasm militant group was responsible for rigging up the car. Egypt accuses Hasm, which has claimed several attacks, of being a wing of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pledged to eradicate “this brutal terrorism.”

(Source: Russia Today)

