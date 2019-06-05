‘Eid calls for reflection on the state of the ummah’

Share this article

















As South Africans celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, the ulema has called on Muslims to reflect critically on the state of the ummah and to strive towards the preservation of Islam and human rights. In its Eid message, the Muslim Judicial Council said there is no doubt that the contemporary Ummah of the Prophet Muḥammad (SAW) is facing multiple challenges that seeks to corrupt Muslims.

“Many external forces are trying to make Muslims forget their responsibility towards Allāh (Ḥuqūq Allāh) as well as their responsibility towards humanity (Ḥuqūq al-Íbād/ an-Nās). Ramaḍān serves as a transformation mechanism that seeks to produce the kind of Muslim that is totally aware of his or her responsibilities towards Allāh and humanity simultaneously,” said MJC deputy president Shaykh Riad Fataar.

“In the contemporary world that we live in it seems like the more we develop technologically as a human race we seem to regress in terms of our humanity. Religious intolerance, the disregard for the sanctity of life in the pursuit of world dominance and economic power and senseless violence has become the order of the day in many parts of the world.”

“Our appeal to the Muslim community of South Africa, in fact, the entire Ummah is that we continue to rise to the occasion and champion the cause of social justice highlighting the plight of the oppressed and marginalized masses of this world where they are robbed of their freedom and humanity daily. It is the God-given right of every human being to assert his/ her human and religious identity and to strive to defend it.”

The MJC urged Muslims to use the heightened levels of awareness developed in the blessed month of Ramaḍān to display humanity towards other human beings, in our beloved country, as well as elsewhere in the world, In Shā-Allāh.

“Anas (RA) narrates that the Prophet Muḥammad (SAW) said: ‘A person does not believe in me (as the Messenger of Allāh), the one who spends his nights with his stomach full whilst his neighbour next to him is hungry whilst he knows it. Transmitted by Al-Ṭabrānī”

‘Subḥān Allāh!! Look at the level of humanity the Prophet Muḥammad (SAW), in fact, Islām expects of us to display, in the blessed month of Ramaḍān as well as the rest of the year. May we continue to be active and productive citizens of our country, agents for social justice, and contributors towards the moral regeneration of humanity, globally, Allāhumma Āmīn.”

In its Eid message, the Media Review Network said Eid-ul-Fitr should mark not only a day of festivity among families and friends, but also a day of solidarity with the oppressed and support for all who are suffering under the yoke of oppression the world over.

“This year’s Eid-ul-Fitr should be remembered by focusing on the sufferings of our brothers and sisters in the world who live under oppressive and unjust rulers. This is especially so in Arab regions of the Middle East. In the forefront must be the Saudi regime followed by Abdel Fatah Ai Sisi’s Egypt. All these illegal family fiefdoms are propped up by the United States and her military camp known as Israel,” said MRN.

“In Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Qatar, United Arab Emirate (UAE), and Bahrain, people live under various forms of autocratic domination and tyranny. Much of the persecution is inflicted or imposed on one Muslim country by another. Some of the most unjust rulers in the world originate from this part of the world planted by the Zionists to perpetuate its hegemony. Any opposition or dissention to these tyrants is not tolerated and all dissenters are thrown into prisons with no legal representations or fair trial.

In Yemen, wanton destruction of the country continues unabated and has created one of the worst humanitarian crisis the world has ever seen. The same can be said of Libya, Sudan and Algeria.

As we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, let us remember our brothers and sisters who are languishing in jails across the Arab world, especially in the Khariji Arabi (Arabian Gulf) and across North Africa.”

VOC

