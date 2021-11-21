Eight arrests made during Pro-choice protest contesting mandatory vaccines

Several arrests took place during a protest at Muizenberg beach on Saturday, where demonstrators were contesting mandatory vaccinations.

Protestors lamented the implementation of policies denying the unvaccinated access to certain public places and at workplaces, labelling it unconstitutional.

They’ve cited an infringement on their human right to freedom of choice, highlighting numerous vaccinated citizens having suffered severe side effects, including death. It is the seventh such demonstration calling on a unified rejection of the jab.

In its battle against vaccine hesitancy, government however maintains that the jab is the most reliable method to avert severe hospitalization and death after contracting Covid-19. Vooma Vaccination weekends form part of governments efforts to ramp up the number of inoculated citizens ahead of an expected spike in infections during the festive season.

Police say six men and three women were arrested for not wearing a mask yesterday and will appear in court for failure to comply with the instruction of the Disaster Management Act.

