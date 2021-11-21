Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Eight arrests made during Pro-choice protest contesting mandatory vaccines

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Several arrests took place during a protest at Muizenberg beach on Saturday, where demonstrators were contesting mandatory vaccinations.

Protestors lamented the implementation of policies denying the unvaccinated access to certain public places and at workplaces, labelling it unconstitutional.

They’ve cited an infringement on their human right to freedom of choice, highlighting numerous vaccinated citizens having suffered severe side effects, including death. It is the seventh such demonstration calling on a unified rejection of the jab.

In its battle against vaccine hesitancy, government however maintains that the jab is the most reliable method to avert severe hospitalization and death after contracting Covid-19. Vooma Vaccination weekends form part of governments efforts to ramp up the number of inoculated citizens ahead of an expected spike in infections during the festive season.

Police say six men and three women were arrested for not wearing a mask yesterday and will appear in court for failure to comply with the instruction of the Disaster Management Act.

VOC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.