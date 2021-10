Share this article

















Eight Nigerian nationals are today appearing in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court to apply for bail.

The court will also listen to extradition arguments. They were arrested last week for various Internet scams, money laundering and fraud in the city.

The Hawks say the men aged between 33 and 52-years-old were arrested in an operation involving the Hawks, Special Task Force, K9 Unit, National Intervention Unit and Metro Police.

Their case was postponed last week Tuesday to today.

SABC