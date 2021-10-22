Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Eight suspects arrested after robbery in Kraaifontein

The swift response from members attached to the Maitland Flying Squad secured the arrest of eight suspects shortly after a business robbery in Kraaifontein.

Yesterday afternoon the members reacted on information after the suspects robbed a business of cellular telephones. An identified residential property was searched where all eight suspects aged between 25 and 45 were apprehended. An unlicensed firearm, ammunition, an imitation firearm and 239 stolen cellular telephones were confiscated.

The suspects are expected to make their court appearance in Kuils Rivier on Monday.

