Eight suspects, incl cop, to appear for N1 highway shooting

Police have made a breakthrough while investigating a suspected gang hit on the N1 Highway in Cape Town.

This after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed and two others wounded in a drive-by shooting at the Plattekloof off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Simons was found lying in a ditch along the side of the road, while a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were hospitalized after being shot in the upper body.

A suspected gang leader in Eureka Estate in Elsies River is said to have survived the attack.

Reports indicate that the three were travelling alongside the gang boss in a Nissan Sentra.

It is alleged the four were towing three people in a VW Golf which had run out of petrol, when unknown gunmen opened fire from a silver Audi.

The Anti-Gang Unit arrested eight suspects, including a policeman, in an informal settlement in Phillipi behind the airport on Thursday morning.

Officers said a vehicle with spent cartridges linked to the shooting was seized.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the eight suspects are believed to be linked to other crimes.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 48, are expected to appear in court soon.

