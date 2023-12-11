Elder Abuse: Shedding light on the struggles Senior Citizens face

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The South African government launches the 16 days of Activism for No Violence against women and children every year in efforts to eradicate this Gender-Based Violence (GBV) issues among citizens.

As we bring attention to the numerous victims of GBV, it is crucial to acknowledge and address the plight of a particularly significant demographic that encounters daily challenges and heartbreaking struggles with abuse.

According to StatsSA, South Africa has more than five million people over the age of 60. Many of them face discrimination, abuse, and neglect.

Vulnerable elders are helpless against those who attack or prey on them. Often, the abuser is a family member, a child or even grandchild – on whom the older person is completely dependent.

To complain is to risk further abuse and isolation – preventing communication with people who might help – or even abandonment.

Despite government’s interventions to address the struggles of seniors, South Africa is also blessed with a great deal of non-profit organisations that share the same vision.

One of which, being an organisation led by women who not only continue to champion the rights of women and children but for our senior citizens as well. The Philisa Abafazi Bethu (PAB) Women and Family Centre in Steenberg hosts a weekly senior’s program to provide a space and support for older persons who find themselves in vulnerable situations.

Founder and Director of the Centre, Lucinda Evans, said she started the seniors programme 12 years ago after being inspired by two ladies who would visit her and confide in her.

“These aunties constantly came to my home and would complain about their children, abusing them and taking their pension money.” “I had nowhere for them to sit and they would just come and hang out in my kids’ room and sit and chat all day long.”

The centre currently has around 149 seniors registered to the programme and some of the activities they can partake in include wellness, arts, and craft and among other social interaction activities.

Types of elder abuse

Highlighting some of the types of abuse elderly people on the Cape Flats face, PAB Operations Manager, Debrah Bentham explained that the abuse older persons face can often be very subtle.

“In terms of living in a household with someone taking advantage of their SASSA grants every month, that’s financial abuse.” “You’ll also see instances where there’s verbal and physical abuse. Then there’s neglect in terms of not covering for their basic needs. “

To commemorate the 16 Days of Activism, PAB hosted a seniors day workshop under the theme “16 reasons why I stayed” to educate and raise awareness on the issues faced about the elderly.

Lucinda says one of the main things they try to achieve with the programme is to provide holistic prevention, access to information and education.

“What our project aims to do is not only provide a safe space for the elderly but to also deal with the systemic issues and crisis’s. “If they are unable to write a protection order, they can come and do it here and we’ll take it to court.” “We also provide access to law, seniors had the opportunity to do their will and to ask for assistance on any property related things.”

What are the police doing?

Evans further highlighted the importance of police intervention and the need for increase service driven delivery on the Cape Flats when it comes to helping senior citizens.

“In terms of protection for senior citizens, everybody pays lip service – there is no hands-on service driven service delivery for senior citizens.” She added, “That’s why we are constantly challenging the police follow through when seniors raise concerns.”

Speaking to VOC News, the Visible Policing Support commander at Steenberg SAPS, Captain Marcus said should seniors report to SAPS they will be given preference to be assisted by police officials.

He added, “If the case is of a personal nature, you will also be assisted in the victim support room.”

“We if need to call out a victim support worker to assist you, that could also be done.”

Marcus furthered urged seniors to be vigilant during the holiday season, “Please take care of your home and your surroundings wherever you go,” he stressed.

VOC News