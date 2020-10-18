Elderly couple attacked in Marina Da Gama

Share this article

















Western Cape police are investigating a brutal attack on an elderly Muizenberg couple, which left a 66-year-old woman dead. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at the home in Marina Da Gama at 4.30am along with Metro EMS where they were directed by police to the body of a woman in the kitchen of the residence. She had suffered knife wounds to the head and back and showed no signs of life. She was declared dead on arrival. A 72-year-old man is in critical condition.

“The man was found lying outside, to the side of the house, having suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was in a critical condition and was treated with Advanced Life Support interventions by Metro EMS before being transported to a private hospital for further care,” said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col. Andre Traut said police investigators are gathering evidence to determine what led to the fatal incident and it is too soon to speculate on the merits of the case at this stage.

VOC