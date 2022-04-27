Electing leadership based on slates a daunting task for ANC: Analyst

Share this article

LOCAL

Political analyst at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Lubna Nadvi says it will always be a daunting task for the African National Congress (ANC) to forge party unity if the party continues to elect leadership based on slates.

This comes as the party continues to hold regional conferences in preparation for the provincial and national conventions, both of which are scheduled for December.

Dr Nadvi says there has been a new trend in the party where one winner takes all during the leadership election.

“They basically should not be using the slate system as this is part of the problem, in order to build unity, you got to try and find candidates that are respected by the majority of the membership. But what we are seeing because of the factionalism and the slate we see factions and divisions. Clearly, for the last several years, we have seen how factionalism has torn the ANC apart and they need to move away from that. People are looking to protect their own interests.”

Step-aside rule

The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has taken a decision to implement the step aside resolution which orders members charged with corruption to step aside from all government and party positions.

The ANC’s national working committee has clarified confusion over the broadening of the scope of the ANC’s step-aside policy.

They met during a special session over the weekend. The NEC meeting was held in preparation for the party’s National Policy Conference 55th National Conference to be held at the end of July and in December 2022 respectively.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says members affected by the step side policy will not be allowed to stand pending respective investigations.

“We were mandated by the 54th conference to implement this as part of the restoration of the credibility, and integrity of the African National Congress. The NEC having reflected up until almost midnight, last night, arrived at the conclusion that those of our cadres that have stepped aside must not be allowed to stand.”

Mabe says elected members affected by the policy should step aside but that does not in any way suggest that the member is guilty of wrongdoing.

“Because they would have advised the organisation that they are now stepping aside from those positions – meaning that they will remain elected but in abeyance meaning they would not be able to attend meetings of the regional or provincial executive committee depending on which structure they serve that alone presents a difficulty.”

Dlamini before Integrity Commission

The NEC has also recommended that the president of the disbanded ANC Women’s League, Bathabile Dlamini present herself before the party’s Integrity Commission.

Dlamini, who was the former minister of social development, was found guilty of perjury by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court last month.

She lied under oath during an inquiry about her role in the 2018 SASSA grant payments matter.

Source: SABC