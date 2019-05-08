Election Day kicks off in South Africa

Bad weather conditions have not deterred voters from casting their vote on Wednesday morning in Cape Town. Queuing outside local voting stations, many citizens oozed with optimism, eager to have their voices heard by voting for a party of their choice.

Voting stations opened at 7am countrywide for today’s general and provincial elections. Almost 27 million people are registered to make their marks at the about 23 000 voting stations till nine o’clock tonight. A record number of 48 political parties have registered.

Casting his vote in Bo Kaap Minister, Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel says he made his mark for democracy and encourages every person in Cape Town and the Western Cape to come out and cast their vote.

“I have made my mark for democracy. Every Capetonian should come out and vote if you want the fruits of democracy. We fought long and hard for this freedom and we are celebrating 25 years of a democracy through casting our votes today,” he said.

The ANC’s Head of the Elections in the Western Cape, Ebrahim Rasool voted in Pinelands Civic Centre with his wife Rosieda.

Voting at Pinelands Primary School, Good Party leader Patricia de Lille says residents must never give up hope.

“A lot is wrong with South Africa, but it is our responsibility as citizens of South Africa to play our part and vote for change,” she said.

Briefing the media on Wednesday morning shortly after casting his ballot in Dobsonville, Soweto, Mmusi Maimane said he was confident that the DA had done enough on the campaign trail to convince the electorate to vote for the party.

“I’m not even worried about that, we have worked hard in this campaign. The citizens have heard us and will come out in numbers to vote today. I am confident,” Maimane said.

ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs who made his mark in Rosebank said he is casting his vote for change.

“Standing in the long queues, we are excited to make our mark and vote for change,” he said.

First-time voter Leilah Jacobs said she felt it important to vote as many people fought long and hard for South Africa to be a democratic country.

“I just voted, and I encourage all youngsters to do the same, I placed my vote here today because it is important for our future to have our voices heard as our elders sacrificed so much for us to be able to vote today,” said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since asked voters in his final election message to vote for a better tomorrow, saying that they once again have an opportunity to decide their own destiny. VOC

