Election day will be a public holiday

The Presidency has confirmed that Election Day will again be a public holiday so that all registered voters will be able to cast their votes. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the nine Premiers have officially proclaimed 8 May as Election Day after it was published in the government gazette.

Both the provincial legislatures and the National Assembly have been dissolved to allow political parties to begin campaigns for what is expected to be one of the most closely fought elections in South Africa’s democratic history.

It is official; South Africans will be making their mark on the 8th May. Meanwhile the IEC has welcomed the move by the President saying that it will make way for the commission to resume its duties building up to the elections.

Political analysts say this upcoming election will be a reality test for the governing ANC.

