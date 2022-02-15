Electricity legislation up for public comment

Share this article

The public is encouraged to comment on two documents published by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) Bill, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address, seeks to adjust the existing Electricity Regulation Act, to accommodate the establishment of an independent state-owned transmission company.

This will broaden the national regulatory framework for the electricity supply industry.

Meanwhile, similarly the draft Electricity Pricing Policy (EPP) puts forth changes to for the electricity sector with a primary focus on end-user costs.