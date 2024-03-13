Electricity ministry will not be needed by year-end: Ramokgopa

Share this article

The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is confident that his ministry will no longer be needed by the end of the year.

Ramokgopa was speaking at the NinetyOne Annual Infrastructure Forum. One of the topics of discussion at the Forum is the need for investment in public infrastructure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Ramokgopa on March 7 last year which means he has been on the job for exactly a year this month.

Ramokgopa says, “For as long as I exist, you know that the problem exists. So I’m a personification of the problem if you know what I am saying. We are doing everything possible to address it.”

“I am more than confident that there will not be a need for this ministry by the end of this year.”

Meanwhile, the President’s speech at the South Africa/Ghana Business Forum at Gallagher Estate in Midrand was disrupted by a power cut.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is working hard with other stakeholders to increase energy capacity to end load shedding.

He says the country is on the right track in tackling the problem. “Now we are working with our partners, the business community – and we are all focused on increasing power generation and we have resolved the regulatory framework. We are going to get rid of load shedding, so we are on track.

Source: SABC News