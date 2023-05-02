Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Elephant kills man at Western Cape wildlife reserve

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

A staff member at the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve in the Breede River Valley in the Western Cape was killed by an elephant on Monday.

Kabelo Botha Mashao was fatally injured by an elephant that had been introduced at Inverdoorn about 15 years ago, the reserve said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Mashao family, his friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. We are providing support to our staff and all those affected by this terrible loss.”

The reserve did not provide details of the circumstances. An investigation is under way.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.