From the news desk

Elfindale residents requested to turn water off on Tuesday

The City of Cape Town is alerting residents of most parts of Elfindale that water needs to be turned off on Tuesday 17th May from 8am to 4pm, to connect a pipeline which is being installed.
Residents are advised to store water in clean, sealed containers in advance. Also ensure that taps are left closed, to prevent water loss or damage when supply is restored.
A water tanker will be parked at the intersection of Sunnybrook Way and Elfin Avenue, to provide residents with water for domestic use during this maintenance work.
The City regrets any inconvenience caused.
For updates, people can follow “City Alert” Twitter account: @CityofCTAlerts. For queries call on 0860 103 089 or email water@capetown.go.za.
Thank you.
Photo sourced

