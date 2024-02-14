Elsies River community urges allocation of additional policing resources as crime surges

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Elsies River community has voiced growing apprehension over a recent spike in criminal activity following what was deemed a relatively peaceful festive season.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, Public Relations Officer for the Elsies River Community Police Forum, Imraahn Mukaddam, expressed deep concern regarding the escalation of gun violence in the community.

Mukaddam elaborated, stating, “While we experienced a reasonably calm festive season, we have witnessed a resurgence in gang-related incidents and gun violence in recent weeks. This resurgence is alarming and unusual.”

“Tragically, we’ve seen a number of innocent bystanders fall victim to gun violence over the past three weeks.”

He said there is a dire need for increased resources and manpower at the Elsies River Police Station, which has long been under-resourced.

“We urge the City of Cape Town to allocate additional LEAP offices and law enforcement personnel to Elsies River, as these resources are desperately needed in our community.”

Highlighting specific crime trends, he noted that smash-and-grab incidents and robberies targeting commuters persist.

“We’ve also had this issue of Bolt and Uber drivers being targeted in certain areas.”

“These are challenges that can be effectively addressed with the allocation of proper resources,” Mukaddam asserted.

He further appealed for the reinstatement of community programmes previously funded by the City of Cape Town, particularly those supporting neighborhood watches, which played a crucial role in curbing criminal activity.

“There are technological and human resource solutions available to tackle these challenges,” Mukaddam added.

“We call upon the Mayor and the City of Cape Town to not only allocate resources but also provide funding to support our dedicated volunteers.”

He said that many community members are eager to help and participate in these programmes but require adequate support and remuneration to do so effectively.

VOCNews

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile