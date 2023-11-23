eMalahleni residents call on police to do more to fight child rape

Share this article

Police in Mpumalanga have been accused of not doing enough to fight the rape and abduction of children. Residents of eMalahleni have called on the provincial police commissioner, Semakaleng Manamela, to intervene.

Several young girls are reported missing and locals accuse the provincial police of not doing enough to stop the abduction and rape of children.

The residents of eMalahleni marched to vent their frustration about the escalating incidents of rape and abduction of young girls in the area.

It is alleged that more than seven incidents of rape and abduction of young girls have been reported to the Vosman Police Station in the past three months.

Source: SABC News